Bronny James News: How Many Points Did Lakers Guard Score in Second Career Game?
The Los Angeles Lakers dropped to 0-2 in their second preseason on Sunday to the Phoenix Suns, 118-114. The Lakers led for the majority of the game but allowed the Suns to score 33 points in the fourth quarter and were outscored by 11 in the final 12 minutes.
The outcome is the least of their worries; it has more to do with the improvement and development of the players. Established players like LeBron James and Anthony Davis are going to do fine. The only issue with them is remaining healthy for the start of the regular season and beyond.
All eyes are on the others, even those who may not have had a significant impact this season, like rookie guard Bronny James. Bronny played in his second NBA game against the Suns, and while it was nice to see him and his father on the court together, it wasn't an ideal game for him.
James recorded zero points, two rebounds, one assist, one steal, shot 0-for-1 from the field, committed four turnovers and three fouls in 13 minutes, and was a -16 on the court.
It was not an ideal game for James, especially on his birthday. James turned 20 years old on Sunday, and he did not look like an NBA player in an NBA competition.
Nonetheless, the Lakers are excited to see his development, and even Davis likes what he's seen from James despite what the numbers say.
"He's tough," he told reporters. "Obviously, he's defensive-minded. Some great blocks, Game 1. The physicality. He gets over on screens, good with his hands as far as deflection and steals. But he's also still learning. He's still trying to figure everything out, so we have to realize that. He's still a rookie—and this is a different style of basketball in the league. But I like what I'm seeing from him, on both ends of the floor, especially defensively."
James' best ability coming into the NBA is his defense. If he can hang his head on that and shoot the ball at an elite level, then maybe he can be a difference-maker for the Lakers sooner rather than later.
At the moment, James is not an NBA-caliber player, which is why he will play most of the season, if not all, in the G League with the South Bay Lakers.
Don't write off James just yet.
