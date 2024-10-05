Lakers News: Bronny James Seems to Take Shot at Darvin Ham When Discussing JJ Redick
As the Los Angeles Lakers begin a new NBA season, they have one thing on their mind, championships. This franchise has always been about winning and it's no different entering this new season.
Former head coach Darvin Ham is gone and he has been replaced by former NBA guard JJ Redick. Redick will be tasked with trying to maximize the group of players on the Lakers roster, a similar core to what the team had last season.
Los Angeles was bounced out in the first round of the playoffs by the Denver Nuggets in a series that they believed they should have won. But there were more problems in Los Angeles, starting with Ham at the top of the coaching staff.
During training camp this year, multiple Lakers have mentioned the difference between Redick and Ham. This includes rookie guard Bronny James, who seemed to take a shot at the former Lakers coach when discussing Redick.
"He's a great coach so far. Been amazing vibes in the facility so far so I feel like it's upped the vibes from what it was last year from what I've heard."
Even if this wasn't an intentional shot at Ham, the comment of James can be taken that way. The rookie likely heard about the "vibes" of the team from his dad, LeBron James.
The rookie isn't the only one to make claims like this as multiple members have seemed happier and more free with Redick. They have praised the first-time head coach for his communication and openness to discuss different basketball ideas.
Redick truly seems like a player-coach, likely due to the fact that he was a player only a few years ago. But he has stayed around the game of basketball and is bringing a more modern sense of the game to Los Angeles with him.
If the good environment continues in Los Angeles, the Lakers could have a successful season after all. It won't be easy, especially with all the talent that the NBA has in it nowadays. But Redick is determined to prove the outside world wrong.
But the Lakers feel confident in their chances due to having All-Stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the roster. If they are both healthy, it gives the Lakers a chance to win each time out, especially come playoff time.
