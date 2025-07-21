Lakers Linked to $134.4 Million All-Star, NBA Champ in Blockbuster Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers had a busy weekend. The Lakers made a flurry of moves to put themselves in the conversation as potential title contenders.
The Lakers still have a long way to go, but they could be a handful of moves away from cementing themselves in that conversation. Los Angeles needs two specific things: one of those needs includes a defensive-minded big man, and another is an elite wing defender.
If the Lakers manage to land either one, this offseason would already be a win. But if they were to pull off a deal for both somehow, it might just be the type of splash that pushes them into serious title contention.
Los Angeles is no stranger to being tied to some of the league’s top-tier role players, and this time around, they're reportedly connected to former All-Star and NBA champion Jrue Holiday.
According to Grant Afseth of Fast Break Journal, Holiday could be a potential target for the Lakers.
"Multiple sources recently told that Holiday is a name to monitor, particularly as a potential target for the Los Angeles Lakers. That’s not to say active conversations are taking place, but his name continues to surface in NBA circles as the team evaluates options to add more talent around LeBron James and Luka Dončić. Other teams are monitoring the situation, though the Lakers are widely viewed as one of the most natural fits if Portland explores a deal."
The Lakers have been linked to potentially making a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers for the past few seasons. It's been all chatter for the past few seasons, and it's unclear if a deal between the two teams could finally strike.
Nonetheless, the Blazers have a handful of players who could be of good use for the Lakers. Holiday is certainly one of those players. Although he is up there in age, entering his age-35 season, he has proven that he can still be a high-level defender.
Injuries derailed Holiday a bit last season as a member of the Boston Celtics, but he still put up solid numbers. In the 2024-25 season, the veteran guard averaged 11.1 points per game, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 44.3 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from three in 62 games and 30.6 minutes of action.
If the Lakers can land Holiday in a deal, that would bolster their defensive presence alongside Marcus Smart, whom they signed this past weekend.
