Lakers Listed as Possible Landing Spot For Myles Turner This Offseason
The Los Angeles Lakers thought they had their starting center of the future after the trade deadline. They traded for Mark Williams, expecting the 23-year-old to be a big part of the team for years to come.
That will no longer be the case. The Lakers failed Williams' physical and rescinded the trade. That means that the Hornets keep Williams, and the Lakers keep Dalton Knecht and Cam Reddish.
Reddish is a candidate to be bought out now that he's back. Knecht was on the bench for the Lakers against the Jazz because of that failed trade. He did not play, though.
Because that trade didn't go through, the Lakers now have to figure out who is going to be their starting center of the future. They don't think that Hayes is going to be that guy.
Los Angeles could go after a center in the offseason to fix that problem. One center who the Lakers have been interested in for years could be a target of theirs.
That player is Indiana Pacers player Myles Turner. Turner is going to be a free agent for the first time in his career this summer.
The only way in which the Lakers could acquire him would be through a sign-and-trade with the Pacers. That's going to be a really tough sell.
Indiana is going to try to bring him back at all costs. He has been a Pacers player for his entire career, and Indiana knows that there aren't better options available in free agency.
This is the last roster flaw they have to fix now that they traded for Luka Doncic. Doncic certainly makes this team significantly better, but they still need a better center.
If the Lakers can't get Turner from the Pacers, they could turn their attention to Nic Claxton. Claxton is someone that the Nets could look to move for some draft capital in the offseason.
Depending on how this season goes, they might be able to keep Hayes. If Doncic and James work out as well as they are hoping for, perhaps that's the route they go.
So far this season, Turner is averaging 15.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.
