Lakers’ Christian Wood Breaks Silence After Undergoing Knee Surgery
The Los Angeles Lakers are a little over a month away from the start of the 2024-25 season, and already, they will be without a key contributor.
Lakers big man Christian Wood underwent an arthroscopic surgical procedure on his left knee Monday and will be reevaluated by team doctors in approximately eight weeks — meaning he would miss the start of the regular season, an October 22 matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
After the news broke, Wood took to social media to address fans and encourage them to keep believing in him.
Wood will miss training camp, the preseason, and the start of the regular season. The 28-year-old missed almost half of the 2023-24 season, his first in L.A., due to the same knee issue. Wood only played in 50 games with one start and was a hit-or-miss when he was on the court.
The 6-foot-9 big man averaged 6.9 points per game, 5.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 0.7 blocks while shooting 46.6 percent from the field and 30.7 percent from three in 17.4 minutes.
Without Wood and possibly defensive-minded forward Jarred Vanderbilt to start the season, L.A. will already be a depleted bunch. The Lakers were riddled with injuries last season, which was a massive reason for their struggle in the regular season.
As things stand, the Lakers will already be behind the eight-ball health-wise. The last thing L.A. needs is for one of their key players to meet sometime, and that appears to be the case in this new season that will commence soon.
In the meantime, L.A. will rely on superstar big Anthony Davis and backup big man Jaxson Hayes. Davis is a top-five player in the league when healthy. He is as versatile as they come on offense, and on defense, he is arguably the best defender in the NBA.
The Lakers will go as far as Davis can take them, but at the same time, he will need the horses behind him to do their job. That's where Hayes comes in. Hayes will enter his second season in L.A. after a solid and healthy season. In 70 games and five starts, Hayes averaged 4.3 points per game, 3.0 rebounds, 0.5 assists, and 0.4 blocks while shooting 72 percent from the field and 62.2 percent from the free throw line.
L.A. lacks depth on its side, so it will be up to Davis and superstar LeBron James to carry the load.
Health will be key for L.A. to have a successful season, and things aren't looking too bright so far.
