Lakers Coach JJ Redick Weighs in on Potential LeBron James, Anthony Davis Fatigue After Olympics
Team USA came out victorious in men's basketball at the Olympics, with Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis playing major roles in the team's success.
James was named Olympics MVP, averaging 14.2 points per game and leading the team in rebounds per game (6.8) and assists per game (8.5).
Meanwhile, Davis led Team USA in blocks (1.5 per game) while also contributing 8.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, and two assists per game.
While James and Davis' domination was a sight to behold, it did make fans and analysts worry about the older NBA stars getting fatigued before the 2024-25 NBA season. Fortunately, Lakers head coach JJ Redick isn't worried at all.
In an appearance on Spectrum SportsNet's "Lakeshow" podcast with Mike Bresnahan, Redick explained that he has complete faith in the two veteran athletes.
“I mean, look, those guys are professionals in every sense of the word," Redick said. "My concern for them about whether or not they’ll be ready to play on Oct. 22 and be in shape, I don’t have that concern."
"We’re gonna work with Mike and Ish making sure that they feel that they’re in a great place to start the regular season. They’ll certainly be involved in training camp and the preseason here in September as well as preseason games.”
Given the work ethic of both James and Davis, this reactions shouldn't be any surprise. Given that they have a combined 33 seasons in the NBA, longevity shouldn't be an issue.
Davis made his NBA debut in 2012 with the New Orleans Hornets (now Pelicans) after being selected first overall in the 2012 NBA Draft, leading the league in blocks for three seasons.
After spending seven seasons with the Pelicans, Davis made his way to the Lakers where he helped lead the team to an NBA Championship.
In his NBA career, Davis averaged 24.1 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game. He played in nine NBA All-Star games and was named to five All-NBA teams and five NIBA All-Defensive teams.
King James' career speaks for itself. A four-time NBA champion and NBA Finals MVP with three different franchises, James is a 20-time NBA All-Star and was named to 20 All-NBA teams and six NBA All-Defensive teams. He also took home NBA MVP four times.
James holds the record for most total points scored by a player and was named AP Male Athlete of the Decade for the 2010s.
In his time in the NBA, James has averaged 27.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 7.4 assists, and 1.5 steals.
