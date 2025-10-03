D’Angelo Russell Takes Another Shot at Lakers After Joining Mavericks
Former Los Angeles Lakers point guard D'Angelo Russell appeared to take another shot at the Los Angeles Lakers after joining the Dallas Mavericks in free agency.
Russell has been vocal about his time with LA since his second departure, and doesn't seem to look back on his time in Tinseltown too fondly.
"I've had limited structure in my career, so to get to an organization which, as you an see, is full on structure — from the youth, coaches, veterans... Plug me into something like that and I like my odds too," said Russell.
More news: Lakers' JJ Redick Has 3-Word Response on LeBron James' Opening Night Availability
Russell began his career with the Lakers in 2015-16 after they selected him with the No. 2 overall pick, and played the first two seasons of his career with LA. He left for Brooklyn in 2017-18, and stayed away from the Lakers until 2022-23, when he came from the Minnesota Timberwolves in a trade.
He stayed for another two seasons before leaving midway through 2024-25, when he rejoined the Nets. After rejoining the Nets, Russell came out and said the Lakers traumatized him.
“It’s great. I would never take it for granted, coming from where I came from. Obviously, I was a little traumatized there. To be here and get the opportunity to just be me where there’s familiarity as well is just icing on the cake. I’m at the point in my career where I’m not going out and scoring 25 points every night and wowing with numbers. It’s a point where I’m trying to gravitate towards doing it the right way, and how I can contribute to winning is my priority," said Russell.
More news: Lakers' Marcus Smart Doesn't Know His Role Heading Into New Season
Russell has played in five seasons with the Lakers and has played more games with the Lakers than with any other team. Through his 265 games in a Lakers uniform, Russell has averaged 15.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.
His best season in LA came in the full season following his return, as he averaged 18.0 points and 6.3 assists in 2023-24. The Lakers will see plenty of Russell in the new season with his return to the Western Conference, and will hope to avoid dropping another game to their former guard as they did in 2024-25.
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.