Deandre Ayton Move Could Be Lose-Lose for Lakers, Says Insider
The Los Angeles Lakers solved their issue at center by signing Deandre Ayton to be their starting center for the next couple of seasons. He signed a two-year deal with the Lakers.
Ayton was bought out from his contract with the Trail Blazers and decided to sign with Los Angeles over many other interested teams. He believes this is the best spot to turn his career around.
While Ayton was the best option in the free-agent market remaining, signing him doesn't come without some risk for the Lakers in each of the next two seasons.
More news: Lakers Notes: LeBron James Trade Rumors, Deandre Ayton Hasn’t Heard From LeBron, More
One NBA insider believes that there is a lot of risk involved for LA because of the kind of contract he signed. CBS Sports' Sam Quinn believes that the contract is a problem for the Lakers.
Quinn believes that if Ayton ends up being good next year, he might be able to opt out of his deal in year two and sign a bigger deal with another team.
If Ayton is as bad as he was this past season for the Blazers, he could opt into his final year of the deal and clog up the frontcourt rotation at the Lakers move into a new phase of their team.
At his worst, Ayton is still a good enough player to be a serviceable backup. He is never going to be good enough to be an All-NBA player, but he could be a borderline All-Star at his best.
More news: Lakers News: LeBron James Hasn't Reached Out to Deandre Ayton, But Luka Doncic Has
The Lakers are hoping that Ayton is more motivated in Los Angeles than he was in Portland. They won't stand for his moping or poor effor that the showed this past year with the Blazers.
Ayton has said that he is happy to be playing for a winner again, and he is ready to make an impact on a winning team. He has a chance to show what he can be with two all-time greats playing next to him.
In just 40 games with the Blazers this past season, Ayton averaged 14.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. He shot 56.6 percent from the field and 18.8 percent from three.
More news: Lakers Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sends LeBron and Bronny James to West Rival
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.