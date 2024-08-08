Devin Booker Takes Shot at Lakers Getting Preferential Treatment From Refs
The Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns have been two of the more talked about teams in the Western Conference, despite a lack of success on the court of late. Both teams were bounced in the first round of the postseason this last season and will be trying to do whatever they can to go further this time around.
During a recent episode of The Backyard Podcast with Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell, Suns guard Devin Booker seemed to take a shot at the Lakers. Los Angeles has been criticized for unfair treatment from the refs during games and Booker saw his chance to have his opinions put out there.
Russell and Booker were talking about getting whistle calls during games, with Russell saying he used to get calls in Los Angeles. Booker responded by telling the Lakers guard that he never got calls before coming to the Lakers.
“In LA, ain’t that convenient. You didn’t get it in Brooklyn or Golden State. That makes sense.”
Russell and Booker have remained friends over the years so this was a friendly shot from Booker. But it shows that the rest of the NBA sees the Lakers getting unfair calls during games.
Most fans of the Lakers and even the team itself would argue this fact. Many believe that the Lakers don't get as many calls as they should.
Over the last two seasons, Los Angeles has taken a total of 4,165 free throws. The next closest is the Orlando Magic with 4,052 free throws taken. The Suns come in at No. 17 with 3,696 free throws taken.
The differential in free throws shows that the Lakers may get some extra calls but it's also due to the style of play they have implemented. Los Angeles drives to the basket more than shooting outside shots, leading to more foul calls to be had.
With LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the roster, the Lakers tend to make a living in the painted area. It's hard to stop either of them so when they are driving to the basket, it becomes more prevalent for opposing teams to foul them, leading to more free throws.
Booker has seen many big-time matchups with the Lakers throughout his career, with Phoenix being one of the main teams that tend to up its game against Los Angeles.
