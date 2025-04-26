Drake Wins Big in Lakers Game 3 Loss vs Timberwolves
Despite five-time All-NBA superstar guard Luka Doncic playing while under the weather, the Los Angeles Lakers had the Minnesota Timberwolves right where they wanted them on Friday night.
At Target Center in Minnesota, Los Angeles stars LeBron James and Austin Reaves stepped up on offense with Doncic struggling.
Sources inform Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times that Doncic has had a stomach bug for the past day.
With just over four minutes remaining in regulation, the Lakers had the score knotted up, 103-103.
And then, they collapsed like a house of cards. Minnesota outscored L.A. 13-1 down the stretch.
While the Lakers fell into a 1-2 hole in their best-of-seven first round series, one superstar capitalized in a big way.
Multi-platinum hip hop icon/Kendrick Lamar enemy Drake shared on his Instagram Story that he was betting $620K on the Lakers to lose in Game 3 to Minnesota, in regulation or overtime.
Beneath a screen shot of his bet, Drake wrote, "Lemme see sum real quick Ant," a message to All-NBA Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards pregame.
Per NBA Central, the payout for the win is worth an estimated $1,023,000. Not bad for a night's work.
Despite James serving up a 38-point, 10-rebound double-double, and Reaves notching 20 points while shooting a lackluster 7-of-18 from the field (5-of-11 from distance) and 1-of-2 from the foul line, Los Angeles couldn't generate any offense down the game's home stretch with Dondic sick.
The Timberwolves, meanwhile, proved themselves to be an athletic, two-way problem. All-Defensive Team wing Jaden McDaniels recorded a career playoff-high 30 points on 13-of-22 shooting from the floor and 3-of-4 shooting from the foul line. All-Stars Edwards and Julius Randle each scored 20+ points apiece.
All told, Minnesota massacred L.A. in paint scoring, 56-26, while capitalizing on the Lakers' sloppy 16 turnovers to the tune of 28 points.
