ESPN Personality on Lakers' Bronny James: 'Stop Evaluating Him Like a Lottery Pick'
The Los Angeles Lakers made headlines this summer during the 2024 NBA Draft, selecting guard Bronny James out of USC in the second round. James, the son of Lakers star LeBron James, had a poor first season with the Trojans but still elected to enter the NBA.
Los Angeles selected him, making it the first father-son duo to play together in NBA history. But James has been getting more attention, both positive and negative, than any late second-rounder normally does due to who his dad is.
On the ESPN morning show Get Up, analyst Seth Greenberg called out any critics of Bronny, citing his draft position. He was asked about his reaction to the first two games of Summer League for Bronny.
"I have no reaction whatsoever. He's the 55th pick in the NBA Draft, he's not a lottery pick. Let's stop evaluating him like he's a lottery pick. He's an 'if' like every other 55th pick in the NBA Draft."
It's been a work in progress for James through two games in Summer League so far but he has shown strong ability on the defensive end of the floor. The Lakers will need to be patient with James if they want to maximize his talents in the NBA.
But due to who his dad is, the microscope lands heavily on him. However, Bronny has done a good job pushing through the noise and focusing on basketball.
If he can continue to just play his game and grow, he could eventually become an impactful player at the NBA level. For all the criticism he receives, he has learned to brush it off over the years, a sign of a mentally strong person.
