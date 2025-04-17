Expert Predictions For Lakers vs Timberwolves Playoff Series
The Los Angeles Lakers will be taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs. After a long year, the postseason is finally here, and the Lakers will be looking to do some damage.
Los Angeles enters this series as the No. 3 seed, giving them home-court advantage over Minnesota. But this series will test the Lakers, as the Timberwolves are much better than some people are giving them credit for.
More news: Mark Williams Fires Off Unexpected Jab at Lakers on Social Media
But who wins this series? Here are our expert predictions for the upcoming playoff matchup:
Matt Levine: Lakers in five
This is expected to be a tight-contested series, but the Lakers should be able to prevail. Despite this prediction being for a short series, each game will be very close.
Minnesota has the length needed to push the Lakers, but Los Angeles has the star power. We could be in for some classic games that will prove why the postseason is a different animal.
Ryan Stano: Lakers in seven
Luka Doncic will be able to pull them to a victory in the final game thanks to a huge shooting performance. The Wolves weren't able to contain Doncic last year when he was with the Mavs. That won't change this year, but the Lakers' poor defense will keep the series close.
Seth Quinn: Lakers in seven
The Timberwolves are a better team than they get credit for. They still have Anthony Edwards to control the offense and Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels on defense. However, it is hard to pick against Luka Doncic after he led the Mavericks to a series victory over the Timberwolves last season. The series will be close, but Doncic and LeBron are too good a duo for the Wolves in a Game 7 victory.
Alex Kirschenbaum: Lakers in six
Although the Lakers have a major center disadvantage and could struggle to cover Anthony Edwards, L.A. has three elite creators in stars Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves, and lots of versatile depth along the wing. Ultimately, Luka Doncic is an absolute cheat code, and he will be the difference here.
More Lakers news:
Lakers' Austin Reaves has NSFW Plan to Defeat the Timberwolves
Lakers' LeBron James Could be Dealing With Significant Injury Ahead of Playoffs
Stephen A Smith Crushes Nico Harrison Over Lakers' Luka Doncic Trade Response
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.