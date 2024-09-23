Longtime NBA Veteran Reveals True Feelings on Lakers' Bronny James Draft Pick
The Los Angeles Lakers are gearing up for another NBA season start but this year, they will have some extra eyes on them. While the Lakers always are in the spotlight, the team will have the first-ever father-son duo on the roster.
When the Lakers selected former USC Trojans guard Bronny James in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft, it created some history. Many people will be tuning in to see James play alongside his father LeBron.
However, Bronny will likely spend most of the season in the G-League as he grows and develops his overall game. But the selection of Bronny has made some waves around basketball circles as some believe that it was simply a nepotism pick.
He didn't have a great first season with the Trojans but did just enough during his Pro Day for the Lakers to feel okay to take him. However, his entering the NBA has caused a stir and most people have an opinion on the matter.
Longtime NBA veteran Rudy Gay spoke with NBA Insider Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson on the Scoop B Radio Podcast and they discussed the Lakers selection of Bronny.
“I’ve talked to a lot of people about it,” said Rudy Gay to Scoop B Radio.
“And I see no problem with it, man. I mean, who doesn’t want to help their kids out? I think he’ll be a good pro. I think he’s going to have a good career, but, you know, everybody needs a push every now and then.”
Gay spent 17 seasons in the NBA after being taken No. 8 overall out of the University of Connecticut by the Memphis Grizzlies. He knows what it takes to be a solid player in the league so his opinion holds some weight when it comes to Bronny.
The Lakers will need to be patient with Bronny for him to truly develop into the player that he can become. He played with the team during the Summer League and showed some strong defensive instincts while on the court.
His jump-shot is still a work in progress but the team is hopeful that it will eventually become much more consistent. If he can become an impactful player for the Lakers, it would be a big boost to their team in the long run. It remains to be seen if he will but Bronny has the work ethic to at least give it a try.
