JJ Redick Won’t Sugarcoat Lakers’ Situation With Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves

The Los Angeles Lakers will take on Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets in the first round of the NBA playoffs, with the team being shorthanded due to stars Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves trying to battle back from their injuries.

With Doncic and Reaves dealing with injuries that are expected to keep them out for several weeks, there doesn't appear to be a lot of optimism about the talented backcourt duo returning in the first few games of the first-round series with the Rockets, if at all.

JJ Redick Reveals Status of Luka Doncic & Austin Reaves

After the first day of practice ahead of Game 1 on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena, Lakers head coach JJ Redick revealed when the team would give an update on Doncic and Reaves.

Redick says both players remain out indefinitely and that a concrete update won't be given this week, via ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

"They're out indefinitely," Redick said of Doncic and Reaves. "I'm not going to have an update for you this week. They're out indefinitely."

“They’re out indefinitely. I’m not going to have an update for you this week. They’re out indefinitely” - JJ Redick on the injury statuses of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves pic.twitter.com/h9awcSTLcP — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 14, 2026

Obviously, this isn't great news, as it still leaves a lot of doubt about whether the Lakers' two best players will be available at some point during the first-round series against Houston.

As of Tuesday, only Game 1 of this series with the Rockets has been scheduled, which will take place on Sat. April 18 at Crypto.com Arena. Game 2 will also be played in Los Angeles before the series shifts to Houston for Game 3 and Game 4.

Even though Doncic went to Spain to undergo a procedure to potentially speed up his recovery from a Grade 2 hamstring strain, there's still no telling when he'll be able to return to the floor for the Lakers, as there's a realistic chance he won't play against until the start of the 2026-27 campaign.

Reaves seems to be in the same situation, as he works his way back from an oblique strain, which he suffered in the 43-point loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on April 2. Doncic went down in the same game.

In the meantime, the Lakers will have to lean heavily on LeBron James to shoulder the load against the Rockets, as he'll be the team's undisputed leader moving forward. Luke Kennard, Rui Hachimura, Marcus Smart and Deandre Ayton will also be looked to during this first-round matchup.

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