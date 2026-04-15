Austin Reaves Shows Encouraging Sign After Lakers Practice

Los Angeles Lakers fans have had nothing but bad news on the injury front lately, with both Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves ruled out to start the playoffs. But something happened after practice that might give them a little hope.

According to Michael J. Duarte of The California Post, Reaves laced up his sneakers and shot free throws after Lakers practice.

Austin Reaves (oblique strain) laced up his sneakers today and shot free throws after practice again. He was in slides yesterday. pic.twitter.com/GZmXLcDupW — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) April 15, 2026

He was also seen shooting threes.

Austin Reaves (oblique strain) shooting threes after Lakers practice today. pic.twitter.com/XK2jEE5pJY — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) April 15, 2026

The day before, he had been in practice in slides. Lacing up and getting actual shots up is a step in the right direction.

Does this mean he is returning for the first round? Nobody knows that yet. But it does show he is moving in the right direction, and for a fanbase that has been waiting for any good news, that counts for something.

Reaves has been sidelined since April 2, when he picked up a Grade 2 oblique strain during the loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. A Grade 2 means a partial tear in the core muscles, and that area gets involved in nearly every basketball movement.

Coach JJ Redick has said Reaves is out indefinitely, and most reports suggest he will miss the bulk of the first round. Today's workout does not change that, but it is at least a sign that things are moving forward.

Why Austin Reaves Absence Hurts the Lakers Against Rockets

Reaves averaged 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.5 assists this season. But what he actually does on the court goes beyond that. He shoots threes at a level that forces defenses to guard him out wide, and that alone opens up the paint for LeBron to do his thing.

He can also handle the ball and run the offense, which means LeBron does not have to do everything himself. That kind of partnership takes time to develop, and there is no quick replacement for it in a playoff series.

Earlier this season, when both LeBron and Luka sat out, Reaves averaged 39 points and 9.5 assists across four games. He basically ran the whole show. That is not something you see from a typical second option.

Now both he and Luka are out, and together they averaged 56.8 points, 13.8 assists, and 12.4 rebounds per game this season. LeBron is 41. Asking him to fill that gap against Houston is a big ask.

Reaves is also heading into free agency after this season, and a strong playoff run would have gone a long way for his next contract. That door is not fully closed yet, but it gets smaller every game he misses.

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