Former Lakers Draft Bust Signs with Surprise Team
Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Maxwell Lewis has found a new home and an unexpected one at that.
More news: Lakers’ Austin Reaves Projected to Land Massive Contract Next Year
Lewis, who finished this past season with the Brooklyn Nets, will now head overseas to continue his professional career.
He has signed a deal with Tofaş, the Turkish club.
Lewis will head overseas for the first time in his professional career. The 23-year-old spent the first three seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets.,
More news: New Lakers Guard Marcus Smart Almost Signed with Major Rival
The Denver Nuggets drafted Lewis in the 2023 NBA Draft with the No. 40 overall pick. Lewis was eventually traded to the Lakers on draft night.
Lewis only played a total of 41 games throughout two seasons in Los Angeles. As a Laker, Lewis averaged 0.4 points per game, 0.1 rebounds, 0.2 assists and 0.1 steals while shooting 22 percent from the field and 11 percent from three in 3.2 minutes of action.
The Las Vegas native had a tough time cracking the Lakers' rotation and spent most of his time with the Lakers' G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.
In his time at South Bay, Lewis played a much bigger role, averaging 14.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks in 28.8 minutes per game across 28 outings in the G League in the 2023-24 season.
The former Laker forward played in seven games for Los Angeles last season before he was traded to the Nets in exchange for Dorian Finney-Smith. Lewis, D'Angelo Russell, and three future second-round picks were traded to Brooklyn.
More news: Former Lakers Coach Says Ex-LA 30-Year-Old Guard Should Finish Career Overseas
Lewis' time in Brooklyn was limited due to injury. In his first game with the Nets, he suffered a fractured left tibia and was out for a whole month.
Lewis played in 21 games for the Nets, where he averaged 5.3 points per game, 2.5 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.4 steals while shooting 42.2 percent from the field and 38 percent from beyond the arc in 14.2 minutes of action.
The former second-round pick attended Pepperdine in Malibu, California, and was named to the WCC All-Freshman and the second-team All-WCC.
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.