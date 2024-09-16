Lakers Waive Intriguing Two-Way Guard Ahead of Season Start
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly waiving guard Blake Hinson, per Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype. After going undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft, Hinson signed a two-way deal with the Lakers on July 5.
Hinson played for the Lakers during the NBA Summer League. He made a strong impression during his final game in the Summer League as he recorded 25 points, three rebounds, and two assists in the Lakers' 107-81 win over the Chicago Bulls. In that performance, Hinson shot 5-14 from the three-point line and 8-22 from the field while playing a team-high 26 minutes.
Many expected to see Hinson play for the South Bay Lakers, the Lakers' G League affiliate, but Hinson will instead become a free agent.
Hinson was one of the undrafted free agent signings for the Lakers this year, after Los Angeles selected Dalton Knecht and Bronny James with their two picks in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Hinson entered the NBA after playing college basketball for Pittsburgh and Ole Miss. Hinson began at Ole Miss, where he averaged 10.1 points per game as a sophomore. Hinson transferred to Iowa State after two years at Ole Miss but missed the season due to a medical condition. He transferred to Pittsburgh, where he played the final two seasons of his basketball career.
In his first season at Pittsburgh, Hinson averaged 15.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. During the 2023-24 season, Hinson averaged 18.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game and was named first-team All-ACC.
The waiving of Hinson comes after the Lakers agreed to a deal with center Christian Koloko. The 7-foot center was previously drafted by the Toronto Raptors in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft and signed a rookie-scale contract with the Raptors.
Koloko appeared in 58 games for the Raptors during the 2022-23 season after he was drafted, and averaged 3.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game. The Raptors released Koloko in Jan. 2024, and he was placed on the NBA Fitness to Play panel after he was found to have blood clot issues. Per The Athletic's Shams Charania, Koloko is waiting for clearance from the Fitness Panel.
