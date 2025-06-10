Former Lakers Guard Could Be Dealt This Offseason
The Los Angeles Lakers will make calls this summer to bolster their roster. It is clear as day that the Lakers need to upgrade their center position. While they could always go the free agency route, making a trade, specifically for a big man, may be the better option for the Lakers.
Who they will trade for is another question in itself, and one we could soon get the answer to. The Lakers won’t be the only team looking to bolster their roster or shake things up; the other 29 teams in the league will also be doing so.
One of the teams looking to make massive changes will be the Utah Jazz. According to Tony Jones of The Athletic, the Jazz will do their best to trade their veteran guard and former Lakers player, Jordan Clarkson.
In 2014, the Lakers traded for Clarkson on draft night after the Washington Wizards drafted him with the 46th overall pick.
Clarkson spent his first three-plus seasons with the Lakers, and he was quite solid. He averaged 14.3 points per game, 3.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.0 steals while shooting 44.2 percent from the field and 33 percent from three in 273 games and 28.1 minutes of action. He was named to the 2014-15 All-Rookie team as well.
Clarkson has spent the past five-plus years in Utah, where he has established himself as a solid player. During his tenure, Clarkson has averaged 17.5 points per game, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists, while shooting 42.8 percent from the field and 33.5 percent from three-point range in 342 games.
However, Clarkson’s time in Utah might be coming to an end. Ultimately, the Jazz do not see him as a long-term fit, as Utah is looking to build a young and competitive team.
Clarkson is 33 now, and with that in mind, his time in Utah could be winding down. While age and durability have started to creep in — he’s missed significant time in each of the past two seasons—he can still offer a scoring punch and veteran presence for any team willing to take a flier on him.
More Lakers news: Lakers Dream Center Target May Be Available After All: Report
Lakers Could Reportedly Have Tough Time Landing Center Upgrade
Lakers' LeBron James Slams Haters With Simple Pushback Message
Former Lakers Coach Named Candidate For Knicks Job
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.