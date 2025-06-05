Former Lakers Coach Named Candidate For Knicks Job
The NBA offseason is almost underway, and it is set to be a doozy. The Los Angeles Lakers are poised to be at the forefront of this as they look to bolster their roster, particularly at the center position.
It’s no secret that the Lakers need to upgrade that position, and they’ll do everything in their power to do so. However, that’s just one of the many things that could transpire this offseason.
The New York Knicks are a team many will have their eye on, especially after they fired their head coach, Tom Thibodeau, after five seasons.
The Knicks' head coaching search will have a ton of eyes on it, and former Lakers head coach Darvin Ham could be considered a candidate.
According to The Athletic, Ham is one of many who the Knicks could consider as their 32nd head coach in franchise history.
“Ham is back in Milwaukee as a top assistant coach after leaving the Bucks for the Lakers, where he coached Los Angeles for two seasons. In Year 1, though, the Lakers won only 43 games, and the team went to the Western Conference finals. In Year 2, the Lakers fell in the first round to the Denver Nuggets, the same group that bested them the season before. Los Angeles moved on from Ham, who returned to Milwaukee under head coach Doc Rivers, where he is close with two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Ham is known best for a commanding voice in the locker room. His Lakers teams finished in the middle of the pack on both offense and defense during his two seasons there.”
Ham is one of 11 coaches on the list.
The Lakers officially parted ways with Ham on May 3, just days after falling to the Denver Nuggets in five games.
From a surface-level view, Ham’s tenure in Los Angeles wasn’t a total failure. He posted a 90-74 record over two seasons and played a key role in guiding the Lakers to the Western Conference Finals in 2023 — their first trip since the 2019-20 title run.
Still, the second straight playoff exit at the hands of Denver proved to be the breaking point. Throughout his time in L.A., Ham was often criticized for his puzzling rotations and questionable in-game decisions.
At times, his basketball instincts and failure to make basic adjustments left both fans and players scratching their heads.
Ultimately, it wasn’t just about the X’s and O’s — Ham reportedly lost the locker room. And once that happens, there’s rarely a way back. The Lakers made their move, letting go of Ham and opting to hand the reins to first-time head coach JJ Redick in hopes of a new direction.
The Lakers hope Redick is the man for the job, and after one season, that appears to be the case for years to come.
More Lakers news: Latest Chris Paul Comments Could Hint at LA Future
Lakers' Perfect Center Target May Not Be Available After All: Report
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.