Lakers Dream Center Target May Be Available After All: Report
The Los Angeles Lakers have a lot of decisions to make in building a more competitive team this summer. But the biggest priority for them is how the team will upgrade the center position.
More Lakers news: Jaxson Hayes Breaks Silence on Potential Lakers Return
After being exposed in the playoffs for a lack of a frontcourt, Los Angeles will be looking to attack the position this summer. The Lakers have an idea of what kind of center they will go after, but they may be limited on who is actually available.
Most likely, the Lakers will need to make a move via the trade market, and they have been linked to multiple names. But one player in particular has been a dream target of theirs for a long time.
That would be center Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz, but Utah has continued to hold an unreasonable asking price for the big man. Many around the league have believed that Kessler is essentially untouchable, however, a new report may contradict that fact.
According to Sarah Todd of Deseret News, Kessler may be available via trade after all. If this is the case, Los Angeles will likely make a strong push to land him.
"Numerous league sources have indicated that they believe the Jazz are going to be active over the next several weeks. Many expect that the Jazz are willing to hear offers that would include draft picks in the 2025 draft as well as players on the Jazz’s current roster.
"Obvious candidates for trade would be John Collins, Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson, who are all on expiring deals as of the 2025-26 season, but league sources have said that they expect for conversations to include Walker Kessler (who is extension eligible) and Lauri Markkanen."
Kessler is entering the final year of his current contract before he hits restricted free agency. Utah will either need to pay him a decent amount of money, or they can look to move him this summer.
The big man would fit in well with the Lakers, and he is seen as the perfect type of center for star guard Luka Doncic to work with. Kessler is a monster on the defensive end of the floor, and he rebounds the ball very effectively as well.
More Lakers news: Lakers Expected to Have Heavy Competition For Brook Lopez
Kessler averaged 11.1 points, 12.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 2.4 blocks per game last season for the Jazz. Utah will likely ask for a very high return if it were to move the center, but Los Angeles may be willing to pay the cost.
The Lakers have already discussed the framework of a deal with the Jazz previously, but Utah turned them down. With Kessler now eligible for an extension, maybe Utah changes tune a little about a possible deal.
The biggest obstacle in a deal is Utah's CEO of basketball operations, Danny Ainge, who is known for trying to squeeze teams in trade talks. But while it remains to be seen how this will play out, Kessler potentially being available could change everything for the Lakers this offseason.
More Lakers news:
Lakers Linked With Sharpshooting Guard Entering NBA Draft
Former Lakers Star Says Social Media Ruined LeBron James
Lakers Rumors: Latest Chris Paul Comments Could Hint at LA Future
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.