Former Lakers Guard Predicts Breakout Year From Marcus Smart This Season
The Los Angeles Lakers made the decision to bring in Marcus Smart to help with the perimeter defense. That was the biggest issue that they had during the playoffs against the Timberwolves.
Smart has been one of the best defenders in the NBA when he has been healthy. Health has been a major concern, though, as he has only played in 34 games in the last two seasons.
Despite the fact that Smart hasn't been able to play in a lot of games, one former Lakers guard believes that he will have a bounce-back season.
Former Los Angeles Lakers guard believes Marcus Smart will have a strong year
Former Lakers guard Patrick Beverley believes in what Smart can give to the Lakers. He thinks Smart will be a good addition for Los Angeles.
“The sleeper of this whole pickup was Marcus Smart,” Beverley said. “Marcus Smart has something to prove. It’s different, right? You talk about Marcus Smart dealing with injury. Yeah, he got Defensive Player of the Year. Is he the same player? Is he gonna defend it like that?"
Beverley also believes that the fact that he's in a contract year will help, as well.
“People don’t understand, after the trade deadline, this month and a half, Marcus Smart was playing some really good basketball with the [Washington] Wizards. People don’t understand that. And…he has motivation to get a new contract. He has motivation to get back to the Marcus Smart that people know he is. So, I think he’s gonna have a stunning year.”
The Lakers will be a better team if Smart is able to give them his defensive skills
Los Angeles is hoping to be better than the third seed that they were this past season. The Western Conference has gotten tougher to compete in since last year, but Smart gives them an upgrade at their greatest weakness.
If Smart is able to stay healthy and plays as well as Beverley thinks he can, then the Lakers have an excellent shot at making a deeper run in the playoffs. If he doesn't, then they might lose in the first round again.
