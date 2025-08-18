Lakers Star Could Be at Center of Trade Deadline Buzz, Says Insider
The Los Angeles Lakers have had countless rumors surrounding superstar LeBron James this offseason, but according to Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes, this kind of attention might just spill over into the 2025-26 NBA trade deadline.
There are a few different teams that Hughes linked The King to, and for good reason. The Lakers seem to have made their decision on what direction they want their franchise to go in as they inked 26-year-old superstar Luka Doncic to a massive extension earlier this offseason.
"Old stomping grounds like Cleveland and Miami should be particularly attentive," said Hughes, "though veteran-led operations hoping for one more playoff run (looking at you, Warriors) should also have their antennae up. James isn't what he used to be, but there still aren't more than a dozen players you'd rather have in a title chase than him.
"Coming off a sixth-place finish in MVP voting and his 21st consecutive All-NBA season, LeBron can obviously still impact winning at the highest level."
James earned All-NBA Second Team honors this past season, something he hasn't done since the 2020-21 campaign, as he was on the Third Team the previous three seasons, and was in the top-10 in MVP voting (finishing sixth), something he hasn't done since the 2021-22 season.
The King averaged 24.4 points, 8.2 assists, 7.8 rebounds, and a steal per game across his 70 appearances for the purple and gold. Although he is proven to still be one of the best basketball players on the planet, perhaps a trade could benefit both sides.
If James and his $53 million salary are moved this season, the Lakers are guaranteed at least a little bit of a return for his expiring contract. Since it is a player as influential as LeBron, the would-be package would likely garner something larger than "a little bit" in return.
A contending team with assets to spare could prove to be a perfect union for James' (potential) final season and sets the Lakers up in a better position for the future.
Draft picks and big men that can stretch the floor have proven to be a hot commodity nowadays, and especially for a team like the Lakers, added depth in either department might just serve them more than letting James walk for nothing when his contract is up.
