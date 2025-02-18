Former Lakers Guard Returns to NBA, Signs With Eastern Conference Squad
After a stunning turn of events, former Lakers guard Lonnie Walker IV will return to the NBA.
ESPN's Shams Charania said that Walker has agreed to a two-year, $3 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.
It was reported earlier on Tuesday that Walker would remain in Lithuania for the remainder of the season, but that will no longer be the case.
NBA insider Marc Stein said that Walker would finish with Lithuania's BC Žalgiris this season. Stein also reported that Walker would have a great shot at joining the NBA next season as a handful of teams, including playoff-caliber teams, would be interested.
He had an NBA buyout in his EuroLeague deal through Feb. 18. and signed with a team on the final day.
Walker will now join the 76ers as they look to make the playoffs in the second half of the season.
The 26-year-old signed a deal with Zalgiris Kaunas in late October after the Boston Celtics waived him at the end of the preseason.
Walker has been solid overseas this season, averaging 13.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in around 22 minutes per game.
Walker has played in 322 career regular season NBA games. In that span, he spent time with the San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Lakers, and Brooklyn Nets from 2018-24.
Last season, he averaged 9.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 17.4 minutes per game across 58 appearances with the Nets while shooting 42.3 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from three.
In his lone season as a Laker during the 2022-23 season, he averaged 11.7 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists while shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from three in 56 games.
The Spurs selected Walker in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft. He was the No. 18 pick out of the University of Miami.
The 76ers have had a tough season thus far. They are currently the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference. Philadelphia sits with a 20-34 record and is 1.5 games back from the 10th seed, six games back from the seventh seed, and 9.5 games back from the sixth seed.
The 76ers have a long way to go, but Walker should help provide them with a scoring punch off the bench, similar to what he did with the Lakers
