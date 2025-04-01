Former Lakers Guard Rips Chandler Parsons Over Austin Reaves 'Ceiling' Take
The Los Angeles Lakers love that they have Austin Reaves on their team. He is the perfect third-scorer for the way the rest of the team is constructed.
Reaves is someone who can get a bucket from almost anywhere on the court. He's turned into a true three-level scorer, which is perfect for a team with an aging LeBron James on it.
A lot of people got it wrong when it comes to Reaves. He went undrafted before signing with the Lakers. Now, he's one of their three best players and someone they love.
One NBA pundit who got it wrong about Reaves is Chandler Parsons. The former player didn't think that Reaves had a high ceiling.
Parsons claimed that Reaves would only be able to put up 15 points, five rebounds, and five assists per game as his ceiling. He has been proven wrong.
Another former NBA player and former Lakers guard Patrick Beverley decided to call out Parsons. He can't believe that Parsons would make a mistake like that.
Everyone gets things wrong, and clearly, Parsons got this one wrong. Reaves has shown that he can carry the offensive load when both James and Luka Doncic are out of the lineup.
To Parsons' credit, he says that he called Reaves to apologize for his comments and it seems that the two are now good.
"You got to credit the dude. Listen, I talked to Austin Reaves about this. I saw him at the game. It's funny, he didn't take it as an insult. And then people who don't know him or don't know anything about him did take it as an insult."
Los Angeles is a team that is offensive-minded with what they have built. They have to outscore teams because they don't have very many strong defensive players.
Reaves gives them a good punch offensively, which is what they need him for. They signed him to an excellent contract in the offseason, too.
As the season comes to it's end soon, Reaves is averaging 19.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game.
