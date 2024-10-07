Former Lakers Guard Signs with East Contender
Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Damion Baugh has signed a deal with Eastern Conference contenders, the New York Knicks.
Baugh signed with the Knicks to an Exhibit 10 contract. The team announced via Twitter/X.
The 24-year-old guard was with the Lakers in training camp last fall on an Exhibit 10 deal. He was waived before the start of the season and played for the team's G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers. As a Laker, he averaged 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in 37 games.
Baugh joined the Lakers organization last summer from Texas Christian University. Prior to transferring to TCU, Baugh was in Memphis for the first two years of his college career. He averaged 4.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game as a freshman. As a sophomore, he averaged 3.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.
Following two seasons as a Tiger, he transferred to become a Horned Frog and averaged 10.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game as a junior. His numbers continued to grow throughout his collegiate career, and he signed an NBA-certified agent.
Baugh's senior season was his best. He averaged 12.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game, helping TCU reach the second round of the NCAA Tournament. He was named to the second Team All-Big 12.
Baugh ended up going undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft and signed with the Lakers a little over a month before the start of the season. This past summer was not as active as he'd thought it'd be, but he will probably get a shot with the Knicks, who have championship aspirations this season.
His chances of making the team may be thin, as the Knicks are one of the more loaded teams in the league; however, he could stick around their G League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks. With the Westchester Knicks, he could earn up to $77.5 K if he remains there for at least 60 days.
The 24-year-old is a native of Nashville, Tennessee, and attended three different high schools, two of them in Tennessee in Cane Ridge and Tennessee Prep Academy and Lincoln Academy in Suwanee, Georgia.
Baugh isn't the only player the Knicks have signed recently. New York also added T.J. Warren, who is expected to fill one of the two remaining openings on the 21-man roster. The Knicks currently have 19 players under contract.
