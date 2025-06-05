Lakers Rumors: Latest Chris Paul Comments Could Hint at LA Future
Chris Paul has been rumored to want to play with LeBron James for years. Now that both are towards the end of their careers, now would be the time for him to join the Los Angeles Lakers.
Paul played this past season for the San Antonio Spurs, joining a very young team. He was there to be a veteran presence and help teach the team how to win.
Now that the offseason is here, Paul is a free agent. He is looking to sign another contract, although he is 40 years old.
Paul and James have been friends for quite a while, and the Lakers don't have a traditional point guard in the starting lineup. That would make this seemingly a good marriage.
While on the Pat McAfee Show, Paul addressed his future and whether or not he would play with James and the rest of the Lakers.
"My decision is more about family than anything...I have lived away from my kids for the last six years."
Paul's kids and family live in Los Angeles, as they have since he was with the Clippers. That would point to even more of a reason why Paul would want to sign with the Lakers.
How realistic is it for Chris Paul to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers?
The Lakers do not have a lot of cap space to sign someone of Paul's caliber. Paul might not be as good as he once was, but he's still an effective starting point guard.
If Los Angeles wants to bring Paul in, Paul would likely have to sign for the veteran's minimum. Considering the Lakers still have to get a starting center, that would be the best course of action.
The Lakers turned the keys over to the offense Luka Doncic once they traded for him. He is their point guard and controls every aspect of the offense. That might not make signing Paul worth it.
This season, Paul averaged 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game. He shot 42.7 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from three.
