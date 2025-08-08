Former Lakers Sharpshooter Signs With Surprise Team

Sharpshooter Cole Swider is nearing a deal with Anadolu Efes in Türkiye, sources tell @TheSteinLine.



After stints with the Lakers, Heat, Pistons and Raptors, Swider is poised to join the growing number of NBAers moving to the EuroLeague and play for ex-Suns coach Igor Kokoškov. pic.twitter.com/EUs3xniooj