Nuggets' Aaron Gordon Reveals Biggest Lesson He Learned from Lakers Great Kobe Bryant
Hall of Fame former Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant made an eternal impact in the way basketball is played and appreciated.
The 6-foot-6 swingman was selected by L.A. in a storied 1996 NBA Draft — which included future Hall of Famers Bryant, Ray Allen, Allen Iverson, and Steve Nash — and spent all 20 of his storied pro seasons as a Laker. He helped bring the Lakers to seven NBA Finals between 1999-2010, winning five championships and two Finals MVPs for his efforts.
Bryant's game was informed by the play of another 6-foot-6 former Hall of Fame shooting guard coached by Phil Jackson, Chicago Bulls swingman Michael Jordan. Bryant aped Jordan's pump-faking style, his form, even his facial tics. But Bryant's work ethic and competitive fire helped inspire a new generation of basketball greats to excel.
One of the players who gleaned a lot from his time spent working out with Bryant off the court and competing against him on it was now-Denver Nuggets champion power forward Aaron Gordon, who was still on the Orlando Magic when he played Bryant (Gordon was traded to Denver in 2021, and won a title with the Nuggets in 2023).
During an interview with The Big Lead's James Brizuela, Gordon had an insightful takeaway about his time logged with the Lakers legend.
"Greatest lesson I learned from Kobe was, if all you're remembered for is basketball, then you have failed," Gordon said.
Bryant became a huge advocate for the WNBA and a mentor to its players, and was also involved in creating Academy Award-winning short films and even fantasy novels designed to inspire young minds. He passed away in a tragic helicopter accident just four years after hanging up his sneakers for good, in 2016.
Across 1,346 career regular season games, the 15-time All-NBA honoree and 12-time All-Defensive Teamer held averages of 25.0 points on .447/.329/.837 shooting splits, 5.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per bout.
This season with Denver, the 6-foot-8 Gordon is averaging 12.3 points on .507/.416/.790 shooting splits, 4.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the 37-19 Nuggets, currently the No. 2 seed in the West. Denver is of course led by reigning league MVP center Nikola Jokic, the versatile big man widely considered to be the game's best current player.
