Former Lakers Star Lonzo Ball Drops Harsh Reality About Seeing Brother LaMelo Play Overseas
When Lonzo Ball was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers with the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, he was expected to be the next great Lakers guard. Things didn't quite work out that way in L.A. because he couldn't figure out his jump shot. He shot just 38 percent from the field in his two seasons with the Lakers.
His younger brother LaMelo Ball had a lot of hype surrounding him as well. He was in the very strange 2020 NBA Draft. Teams weren't able to meet with prospects face-to-face because of COVID, nor were scouts able to do as much fact-finding. Still, Ball had a lot of skills that executives liked.
LaMelo ended up being the third overall pick in that draft by the Charlotte Hornets. He has made an All-Star team, something his brother has not been able to accomplish. To be fair, Lonzo Ball has had to deal with horrendous knee issues over the last three years or so.
Before entering the NBA Draft, LaMelo decided not to play college basketball. Instead, he took the international basketball route. He decided to play in Lithuania for a time as well. His brother Lonzo went to see him play and told a funny story about his time there.
"I went to see him in Lithuania. My trip was scheduled for two weeks. I left after four days!" Lonzo Ball remarked. He said that it was too cold for him to stay there. As someone from LA, he's not used to temperatures being in the negative. He decided to turn around and head back to the US.
Now the Balls can see each other because they each play in the NBA, so it's a lot easier to watch those games. It's nice that Lonzo went to support his brother, even if the weather was not ideal. LaMelo only played in Lithuania for a short time anyway.
Lonzo has returned to NBA action this season after those debilitating knee injuries almost ended his career. If he ends up getting traded, the Lakers could be interested in bringing him back. LaMelo is one of the core pieces for the Hornets, so he will not be traded.
Had Ball been able to shoot a bit better from the outside, perhaps things would have worked out better for him in L.A. He has always been a good defender.
More Lakers news: Bryce James, LeBron James' Youngest Son, Announces College Commitment