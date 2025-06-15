Lakers Fans Call For Rob Pelinka to Land Goga Bitadze After Desmond Bane Trade
The NBA world was shaken to its core on Sunday when the Orlando Magic and Memphis Grizzlies pulled off the first of what should be many trades this offseason.
The Grizzlies traded their starting guard, Desmond Bane, to the Magic in exchange for a massive haul. Memphis acquired guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four unprotected first-round picks, and a first-round pick swap. It was a move no one saw coming and one that will indeed cause ripple effects for the rest of the league.
The Lakers can somehow benefit from the trade as they now have a legitimate chance to collect a big that they so desperately desire. One big man whom they could now acquire is Magic's big man, Goga Bitadze.
The trade on Sunday has now made the Magic a second-apron team. If they want to avoid that heading into the season, they may wish to move Bitadze. The Lakers could be a team that could make a move for the 25-year-old.
It is no secret that the Lakers could benefit from a big man or two. As for Bitadze, he could be of great help as he was solid for the Magic last season. Not only would his potential addition be significant, but fans are doing their part in trying to push the Lakers' president of basketball operations, Rob Pelinka, to acquire Bitadze.
The Magic may look to steer clear of the second apron, and if there's any indication that's the case, Rob Pelinka should pick up the phone about Bitadze.
Bitadze is a steady presence and aligns well with Luka Doncic's timeline. While he's not someone the Lakers should be counting on as a starter, he could absolutely fill a key role as a backup big.
He's a versatile center who brings a defensive edge, and on the offensive end, he’s a capable passer and reliable finisher. Bitadze utilizes his strength effectively around the rim and has demonstrated the ability to make smart reads and contribute from the post.
The Lakers need an upgrade at the center position, and adding Bitadze would be a solid start.
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.