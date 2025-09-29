Former NBA Veteran Olden Polynice Doesn't Hold Back on LeBron James Disrespect
Los Angeles Lakers superstar and the NBA's all-time leading scorer LeBron James was recently the target of Olden Polynice's criticism.
Polynice is a former No. 8 overall draft pick from the 1987 NBA draft and played center for the Seattle Super Sonics, the Los Angeles Clippers, Detroit Pistons, Sacramento Kings, and Utah Jazz. He enjoyed a 15-year career, averaging 7.8 points and 6.7 rebounds across his 1,058 games played.
While speaking on three-time Lakers champion Byron Scott's podcast, 'Byron Scott's Fast Break.' Polynice was critical of the King's stint in the purple in gold so far, going as far as saying that there is a narrative that exists around LeBron, praising him when his team succeeds and finding others to take the blame during losses.
"The one thing I've always hated about LeBron, here it comes. It's like when they win, it's all him. When they lose, it's all them," said Polynice."I've always hated that narrative. We could have spoken more about his greatness if one day he said, 'That's on me.' Just one time - 'That's one me.' And to me, that's the problem,"
James has never been known to shy away from the pressure, nor has the reputation of a leader that isn't accountable.
Perhaps the narratives are formed due to LeBron's statue in the basketball world and the rush to always be in a win-now mode when he is on the roster. This would make it much easier for the public to find ways to knock the Lakers, without neccesarily targeting the King.
Polynice did note that he is a fan of James, but had a feeling that the general basketball community may not like his comments on such a staple of the league.
"Again, one of the greatest ever. I admit it. I'm a fan. I love LeBron James, people, but facts are facts. Reality is reality. Y'all need to, you know, stop acting like a fool because when people talk about LeBron, or talk about anybody that you don't like, I've always said this man, Dr Wayne Dyer said it best: 'People are always looking for a reason to be offended.' And I don't give a damn about y'all because the truth is what it is…Goddamnit, change your diapers," Polynice concluded.
