George Karl Claims to be Hacked After X Account Goes After Lakers
Former NBA coach and Coach of the Year George Karl is among the many who love throwing jabs at the Los Angeles Lakers. Any chance he gets to make fun of the Lakers, he does so on his X account.
However, the man himself, in an interview with Jason Quick of The Athletic, stated that he had not been the one tweeting from his account.
“I’ve gone on Twitter to find out what somebody said, but I’ve never, ever wrote anything. I’ve never done that my whole life, but I know it’s out there," said Karl.
Karl became known for his jabs at the Lakers on X. After the Lakers were eliminated in the first round, Karl sent out a series of tweets, taking shots at the team and head coach JJ Redick.
"Maybe previous coaching experience does matter to be a head coach in the NBA," said Karl.
His more recent tweet about the Lakers came earlier this week when he noted that the Lakers had not played a game in June in 15 years.
"Just realized it’s been 15 years since the Lakers played a game in June!!," wrote Karl.
Karl doesn't need an invite to poke fun at the Lakers. While Karl has had his fair share of successes at the helm in the NBA, he had little to no luck against the Lakers, especially towards the end of his coaching career.
While he has a winning record against the Lakers, 45-44, his record in the playoffs against L.A. is a different story. In the playoff against L.A., he has an 8-23 record, dating from 1987 as a coach for the Warriors to his time with the Nuggets later in his career.
As a coach for the Nuggets, he faced the Lakers three times in the postseason, going 0-3 in those series.
The Lakers' season abruptly ended in the first round of the playoffs against the No. 6 seed Minnesota Timberwolves.
