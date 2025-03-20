Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Status For Lakers vs Bucks
The Los Angeles Lakers are still fighting for the second seed in the Western Conference. Right now, they sit a game behind the Houston Rockets for that second spot.
They also are tied with the Nuggets for the third spot in the West. Los Angeles continues to play without LeBron James, who has missed the last couple of weeks with a groin strain.
Milwaukee is in a fight of its own for seeding. They are trying to make sure that they get the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference so that they have home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is MIlwaukee's best player and has been on the injury report ahead of a lot of matchups after the All-Star break. Despite that, he hasn't missed many games.
He is on the injury report again ahead of this critical matchup against the Lakers. He is listed as probable due to right patella tendinopathy.
This is the same injury that he has been on the injury report for the last week or so. His calf strain has cleared up, so this is the injury that he has been nursing for a while.
Los Angeles will have to find ways to win this game without Luka Doncic. He has been ruled out for this game, so the Lakers will be without their two best players.
That means that the offensive load will have to be carried by Austin Reaves. Reaves has shown that he can put the ball in the basket in a hurry, but this will be a tough assignment for him.
Los Angeles last played the Bucks just over a week ago. They lost that game, getting crushed 126-106. They are hoping to exact some revenge.
In order to do that, they are going to have to contain Antetokounmpo on the offensive side of the court. He is by far the best player on the team and is the engine that drives the team.
So far this season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.2 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists per game.
