Lakers Named Prime Landing Spot For Former No. 1 Overall Pick
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for center relief after Jaxson Hayes struggled during the playoffs, and the team's overall lack of big men has noticeably hurt them.
A possible option for the team could be Deandre Ayton, a former No. 1 overall pick who has yet to fully develop in the NBA, despite the potential he showed during his time at Arizona.
Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report outlined a couple of potential options the Lakers could explore to upgrade their frontline, featuring the inclusion of Ayton as a potential target.
Ayton is a strong rebounder who can generate offense with his back to the basket, serve as a lob threat for Luka Doncic, and rebound effectively.
At just 26 years old, he has plenty of untapped potential in his game, especially if he had playmakers like LeBron, Doncic, and Austin Reaves to collaborate with.
He excels in the pick and roll as a player who can roll directly to the basket or execute a short roll to take a mid-range shot or pass the ball effectively.
The Lakers would have a guaranteed upgrade at the center position, although the price for Ayton remains unclear.
He currently plays for the Portland Trail Blazers, who are in the midst of a rebuild and could look to get younger and acquire additional assets.
The Lakers can only include the 2031 first-round pick, so the team will likely need to part with Dalton Knecht and a couple of high-salary players like Rui Hachimura, Maxi Kleber, or Jarred Vanderbilt to make the move happen.
It would be a costly trade, but it provides the team with a young center to pair with Doncic for the future while also offering immediate help at a position where the team is weak.
