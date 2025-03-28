Shannon Sharpe Calls Out LeBron James For Lakers Collapse vs Bulls
Just a day after the Los Angeles Lakers had a game-winner of their own against the Indiana Pacers, the reverse happened Thursday night against the Chicago Bulls.
The Bulls had a game-winner of their own against the Lakers, but this one came in the form of a 47-foot three that saw the Bulls come out on top, 119-117. The Lakers suffered their 29th loss of the season and their fourth loss in their last five games.
This loss boils down to arguably the Lakers' best player, LeBron James. James could be fairly blamed for letting the Bulls tally nine points in the final 10 seconds of the game, specifically three points.
Fans, including ESPN analyst Shannon Sharpe, a known James fan and NFL Hall of Famer, were not happy with the meltdown.
Sharpe called out James after the game on X.
"Bron, you’ve got 2 be fcking kidding me. You gambled and gave up a 3 and turned it over that led 2 another 3. What was a 5 pt lead with 12 secs. You’re dwn with 6 secs and lose on a half court shot after Reaves puts you up 1 with 3 secs. FCCCCCCCCCCKKKKKK," wrote Sharpe.
It was an inexcusable loss and one that should not have happened. However, this is the NBA, and things like that happen. Nonetheless, it doesn't make it any better. The loss is a tough one to swallow, especially for a team that has been on a downward spiral over the past two weeks.
The Lakers have not played the greatest basketball lately and are in arguably the worst time. Los Angeles is only a few weeks away from the playoffs, and there is a real chance they could miss the top six in the conference altogether. It would be a devastating blow for a team that was playing so well less than a month ago.
After the game, James spoke from his point of view of his bad play.
"Horrible turnover by myself," James said.
James finished the game with 17 points on 8-for-20 shooting, 12 assists, two steals, and a team-high four turnovers.
L.A. will now look to flip the page and start to play like the team we saw a month ago, not over the last few weeks.
