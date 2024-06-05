Lakers News: Hater Paul Pierce Weighs in on LA's Interest in JJ Redick, Bronny James
The Los Angeles Lakers are in for a very high-stakes biggest summer, from finding a new head coach to building a solid roster around Anthony Davis and, possibly, LeBron James.
These are just a couple of the crucial elements that the Lakers need to address to position themselves as strong contenders in the 2024-25 season. As the Lakers' coaching search unfolds, it appears likely that the inexperienced JJ Redick could be their 29th head coach. Furthermore, the Lakers are in a position to potentially draft Bronny James, the son of their own superstar, LeBron.
Critics say that LeBron is behind both rumored moves because he does a podcast with Redick, and Bronny is his son. Fair or not, it's hard for LeBron to deny those claims, considering how close he is to both. With that behind said, former Lakers rival and Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce feels the Lakers are more concerned with "putting on a good show" rather than contending for an NBA title.
Pierce shared his thoughts on the Lakers on his podcast "The Truth Lounge."
"I gotta be honest with you I really don't think this is really about a championship no more," Pierce said. "This is about putting on a good show. This sounds like a script to me. This really sounds like a script to me. Think about this, they hire JJ Redick, draft Bronny or sign Bronny. Does this sound like something that's like 'we're trying to move in a direction to win a championship?' Or does it sound like 'we're trying to put on a show?'"
It's fair to ask those types of questions on the outside looking in. On the surface, a potential hire of Redick seems bizarre. Although he is a 15-year NBA veteran and one of the brighter basketball minds, he has no coaching experience outside the youth level. Could the only real reason L.A. could hire him be his connection with LeBron? We don't know. However, from recent reports, the Lakers are infatuated with Redick and could view him as the man at the helm for many years.
As for Bronny and him potentially donning the purple and gold, a lot of that has to do with LeBron being his dad. If the Lakers are serious about selecting Bronny, they will do it with their No. 55 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
It's all about winning titles for the Lakers, and if Pierce is even slightly correct; what have the Lakers become?
More Lakers: How LeBron James Feels About Success of Finals-Bound Kyrie Irving