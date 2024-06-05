Lakers News: How LeBron James Feels About Success of Finals-Bound Kyrie Irving
The NBA Finals are two days away, and once again, the Los Angeles Lakers will be watching from their couches. It's the fourth consecutive year that the Lakers have failed to make the NBA Finals, an unacceptable drought by the Purple and Gold's lofty standards.
Adding to the Lakers' woes, the Boston Celtics are in the running for the title. However, standing in their way are the Western Conference Champions, the Dallas Mavericks. As the fifth seed, the Mavs are the underdogs, but they are not to be underestimated, especially with superstars Luka Donic and Kyrie Irving leading the charge, the latter being a former teammate of Lakers superstar Lebron James.
With the odds stacked against them, the Mavericks are looking to defy expectations and bring another title to Dallas. The two-headed monster of Doncic and Irving is living up to their potential, and no one is surprised by this, even James. If anyone has firsthand knowledge of these two great players, it's James, especially regarding Irving, who was his teammate for three seasons as members of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
James has always held Irving in high regard, and in the latest episode of his Mind The Game podcast with potential future Lakers head coach JJ Redick, he once again expressed his admiration for Irving. James went on to say he cherishes Irving's talents and expressed his regret at no longer being his teammate.
"[I'm] so f---ing happy... and to watch him continue his growth... and at the same time, I'm so f---ing mad that I am not his running mate anymore... He's the most gifted player the NBA has ever seen."
It's no secret James feels this way toward his former teammate. In his six-year stint as a Laker, James has tried numerous times to get the Lakers brass to push for a trade for Irving. They failed every time, and it's clear James is upset by it.
James and Irving were teammates for three seasons in Cleveland from 2014-17. They went to three consecutive finals and won one in 2016, famously coming back down from 3-1 against the 73-9 Golden State Warriors. This duo is among the best in this generation and among the best in NBA history. These two fit like no other, and aside from this season, Irving has never been more successful than with James. Although the two were successful together, Irving requested a trade out of Cleveland following the 2017 season and headed to Boston.
Irving and James have overcome some hurdles and achieved some successes without each other. Nonetheless, what they accomplished together is second to none.
As James' career winds down, they will unlikely play together again. However, it's apparent the respect factor between the two, especially James, will never go away.
