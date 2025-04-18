How to Watch Lakers vs Timberwolves Playoff Game 1: TV Channel, Predictions, More
The 50-32 Los Angeles Lakers will begin their first playoff run of the Luka Doncic/JJ Redick era this weekend with a 3-6 matchup against the 49-33 Minnesota Timberwolves, a club that should have the size and perimeter defense to give even the starry Lakers trouble.
Both L.A. and Minnesota had shaky starts to their respective 2024-25 seasons before eventually righting the ship.
The Timberwolves had made a blockbuster deal just days before the start of the preseason, offloading five-time All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks to duck under the NBA's punitive second luxury tax. Minnesota brought in three-time All-Star Julius Randle, who, despite his accolades, pales in comparison to Towns on both sides of the ball, and off-guard Donte DiVincenzo.
Reigning Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert regressed a bit, and Randle defensively couldn't match Town's imposing upside. 2024 Sixth Man of the Year big man Naz Reid just might be Minnesota's most balanced frontcourt option.
All-Defensive Team small forward Jaden McDaniels and 37-year-old starting point guard Mike Conley also looked out-of-starts to kick off the season.
All-NBA Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards has had to pick up the slack, but has been superlative on boths ends. The rest of his team has finally started to coaelesce, at just the wrong time for the Lakers.
Los Angeles, meanwhile, got off to a middling 21-20 season start. An eventual trade of 10-time All-Star center Anthony Davis, 32, to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for five-time All-NBA First Team guard Luka Doncic, 26, sparked a fire under the Lakers to close out the season, and has made them bona fide title contenders.
But the Lakers' weaknesses are the Timberwolves strengths. Can L.A.'s superstar tandem overcome Minnesota's balanced attack?
How to Watch
The action tips off at 5:30 p.m. PT on Saturday night at Crypto.com Arena.
Fans can tune in to the broadcast via ABC.
Predictions
First-year Los Angeles head coach Redick will have his work cut out for him looking to stop Edwards. Gobert and Reid could prove to be a lethal tandem for raw starting center Jaxson Hayes and Redick's preferred small-ball backup for him, 6-foot-8 starting small forward Rui Hachimura.
Still, look for a well-rested Doncic and 21-time All-Star power forward LeBron James to turn up the charm in their home playoff opener. With presumably Edwards guarding Doncic and McDaniels covering James, shooting guard Austin Reaves could feast on his presumed matchup with Conley.
Lakers 110, Timberwolves 105.
Reaves could be the reason L.A. advances past Minnesota. Alternately, the center mismatch could be the reason the Timberwolves win.
Edwards, Doncic and James will get theirs. What matters is how their supporting casts measure up.
