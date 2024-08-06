Ice Cube Claps Back at Critics of Lakers' Bronny James Draft Pick
The Los Angeles Lakers brought on controversy when they drafted former USC guard Bronny James, son of LeBron James, with the No. 55 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
This caused multiple fans, analysts, and experts to criticize Los Angeles for drafting based on nepotism, and potentially not taking the best player available in the draft. In his single season with the USC Trojans, Bronny only averaged 4.8 points, 2.1 assists, 2.8 rebounds, and 0.8 steals per game.
This is far off from LeBron James' numbers, who has been a dominant force in the NBA ever since he graduated from high school. Since he joined the league in 2003, King James has appeared in 20 consecutive All-Star games. He also holds the record of most total points scored in the NBA.
Since then, multiple people have spoken out in favor of Bronny James joining his father on the Lakers. This includes rap legend, actor, and CEO of the Big3 3-on-3 basketball league Ice Cube.
In a conversation with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson, Ice Cube spoke in support of Bronny James, saying family should always help family.
"It don't matter, you know?" said Ice Cube. "The thing is a father SHOULD help their son get to the next level. Whether it's basketball or it's a business or it's a job, wherever you can help your own family, you gotta do it."
Much like LeBron James, Ice Cube has also practiced helping out his children. When it came time to cast himself in Straight Outta Compton (2015), he pushed for his son O'Shea Jackson Jr. to play him. Since then, Jackson Jr. has had an incredibly successful acting career, taking on roles in Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022), Cocaine Bear (2023), and the Den of Thieves franchise.
In Summer League play, Bronny averaged 8.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and one steal across four games. He was particularly impressive in his final two games, especially his last game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, when he scored 13 points alongside five rebounds, three assists, and a block.
Meanwhile, LeBron James is putting all of his focus on the 2024 Paris Olympics. Alongside Anthony Davis, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and more NBA legends, Team USA has clinched the top seed and will face Brazil on Tuesday, August 6 at 12:30 p.m. PST/3:30 p.m. EST.
