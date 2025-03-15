Is Jamal Murray Playing? Nuggets Release Full Injury Report vs Lakers
Will the Denver Nuggets' second-best player suit up against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night, as the latter squad completes what has been a frustrating mini-road trip?
L.A. is slated to play the second night of a back-to-back slate of bouts, amidst a brutal stretch of six games in eight nights. The team is coming off a disappointing 126-106 blowout defeat at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.
Injuries likely had a lot to do with the loss for Los Angeles, the team's third straight. While the Bucks were only missing sixth-man power forward Bobby Portis from among their rotation players (he's still serving a 25-game suspension for violating the NBA's drug policy), the Lakers were without their entire starting frontcourt. 21-time All-Star power forward LeBron James is dealing with a groin strain and has already been ruled out for the rest of the Lakers' road trip.
Small forward Rui Hachimura and center Jaxson Hayes are also out of commission Friday. Along with James and reserve center Maxi Kleber, they all ditched their teammates early to return to Los Angeles for rehab.
Read More: Head Coach JJ Redick Offers Major Injury Update on Lakers' Rui Hachimura
In a morning NBA injury report, Murray was listed as being probable to suit up through left knee inflammation.
Two-way players Trey Alexander and Spencer Jones are away from the team and putting in reps with Denver's NBAGL affiliate, the Grand Rapids Gold. Swingman Julian Strawther is still on the shelf with a sprained left knee, while rookie power forward DaRon Holmes II continues to rehabilitate his torn right Achilles tendon.
The Nuggets revealed their final team injury report ahead of the contest. Murray will play.
Missing Murray would have been a massive blow to Denver's offense — and, thus, could be just the good luck charm the Lakers need to get back on their feet.
More Los Angeles Lakers: Shams Charania Reveals Wild Details of How Lakers Trade for Luka Doncic Went Down
Across 59 healthy contests this season for the 42-24 Nuggets, the 6-foot-4 Kentucky product has been averaging 21.4 points on .472/.394/.886 shooting splits, 6.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds a night.
Tonight's contest could have some major postseason ripple effects for both sides. Denver is currently the Western Conference's No. 3 seed, just a game better than the 40-23 Lakers. Only 4.5 games separate the West's No. 2-seeded Memphis Grizzlies (who are also 42-24) and the conference's No. 7-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves (38-29).
More Los Angeles Lakers:
Mavericks Owner Continues to Make Things Worse After Lakers Trade of Luka Doncic
Latest Trade Proposal Has Lakers Finally Land 5-Time All-Star Guard
LA Head Coach JJ Redick Calls Out Lakers for Taking Shortcuts in Loss to Nets
For the latest Los Angeles Lakers news and notes, stay glued to Los Angeles Lakers On SI.