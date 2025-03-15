Is Jamal Murray Playing? Nuggets Release Full Injury Report vs Lakers

Injury Report ahead of tomorrow’s game against the Lakers:



PROBABLE:

Nikola Jokić (Right Elbow Contusion/Left Ankle Impingement)

Jamal Murray (Left Knee Inflammation)

Christian Braun (Left Foot Inflammation)

Zeke Nnaji (Left Ankle Sprain)



QUESTIONABLE:

Aaron Gordon… pic.twitter.com/64Heu3x3ae