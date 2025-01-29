Is LeBron James Playing vs 76ers? Lakers Release Final Injury Report
The Los Angeles Lakers have started their six-game annual Grammy road trip off with a 2-0 run, including a 112-107 defeat of the 12-31 Charlotte Hornets on Monday night. Nine-time All-Star, Anthony Davis, notched a 42-point, 23-rebound effort in the win.
Lakers head coach JJ Redick raved about Davis' contributions, per Khobi Price of The Orange County Register.
“He put in two days of work,”Redick said. “Just just carried us all night. We moved him around. He played with force. His hands and touch and just the pursuit of the basketball and the offensive glass, all that stuff was just, was just awesome.”
Los Angeles is preparing to play in the second night of a back-to-back away slate, against another Eastern Conference lottery club, the 17-27 Philadelphia 76ers.
The Lakers will be healthy for tonight's game as their superstar LeBron James will play.
James, who was initially listed as probable to play, has been upgraded to available.
Philadelphia will be without a pair of veteran All-Stars. 2023 league MVP Joel Embiid remains on the shelf with a left knee ailment, which has kept him sidelined since January 4.
Nine-time All-Star forward Paul George is out with a sprained left finger.
Three other big free agency acquisitions are all out, too: forward Caleb Martin (right hip strain), wing KJ Martin (left foot stress reaction), and center Andre Drummond (left toe injury). Rookie shooting guard Jared McCain is done for the year following a meniscus surgery in his left knee.
Against the Hornets, the four-time league MVP chipped in 22 points on 9-of-17 shooting from the field and 3-of-5 shooting from the foul line, dished out eight dimes (against five turnovers), and pulled down seven rebounds.
James, long known to be something of an amateur college scout, recently gave a top-four prospect in June's 2025 NBA Draft his flowers, during a conversation with NBA insider Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson: Rutgers standout Dylan Harper, son of former Lakers champion guard Ron Harper.
"Special kid, special talent," James said of the younger Harper. "He's gonna be really good in this league, comes from a great family... Me, Harp and his pops go back a while, I'm excited."
This year, James is averaging 23.6 points on .510/.383/.757 shooting splits, 9.0 assists, and 7.6 rebounds a night.
