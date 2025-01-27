Is LeBron James Playing vs Hornets? Lakers Release Final Injury Report
The Los Angeles Lakers will continue their six-game Grammy road trip on Monday as they get set to take on the Charlotte Hornets.
The Lakers will look to improve to 2-0 so far on this road trip and earn their 26th win of the season. The road has not been easy for Los Angeles; however, they'll continue to look for ways to win away from Cyrpto.com Arena.
The Lakers will travel to the Spectrum Center for their first and only matchup there, and luckily, they will be at full strength with their superstar forward, LeBron James, on the court.
James entered Monday's matchup as probable due to a lingering foot issue but has been upgraded to available.
The Lakers continue to list James on the injury report due to left foot injury management. The superstar hasn't missed a game since Dec. 28, and over his last five outings, he has averaged 24.0 points, 10.0 assists, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.4 steals across 34.4 minutes per game.
However, this game is the first of a back-to-back for L.A., so James' status for tomorrow's game could be in jeopardy.
The last time we saw James on the court, he was incredible. In 35 minutes of action, he recorded 25 points on 12-for-25 shooting from the field, five rebounds, 12 assists, and one steal in the win over the Golden State Warriors.
It was a complete game for L.A., as many on the roster contributed on both sides of the ball.
James has been available more times than not this season. He has played in 40 games thus far, averaging 23.7 points per game, 7.6 rebounds, 9.0 assists, and 0.9 steals while shooting 51 percent from the field and 39.3 percent from three in 34.8 minutes.
James has scored 20+ points in his last six games.
The Lakers will look to continue their winning ways and are favored to do so with a -5.5 spread.
Los Angeles looks to keep its three-game win streak alive when they take on Charlotte. The Hornets have gone 8-14 at home. Charlotte averages 15.1 turnovers per game and is 3-9 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.
As for the Lakers, they will search for their 10th victory away from L.A.
The Lakers are 14-5 against opponents under .500.
Although the Hornets are 12-30 in the season, they are 5-5 in their last 10 games. The Lakers are 6-4, averaging 110.0 points and shooting 48.6 percent from the field in that stretch.
Lakers news