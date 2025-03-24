Is LeBron James Playing vs Magic? Lakers Reveal Final Injury Report
The Los Angeles Lakers will begin their four-game road trip on Monday when they take on the Orlando Magic for the second and final time of the 2024-25 season. The Lakes will travel to central Florida for this matchup and seek their 44th win of the season.
In addition, the Lakers will look to snap their two-game skid. Los Angeles is expected to be healthy for this matchup. However, some of their top players are listed on the injury report, including superstar forward LeBron James, who entered this matchup as probable.
Nonetheless, James has been upgraded to available and will start. He will play in his 60th game of the season.
After missing two weeks due to a left groin strain, James returned to the court on Saturday against the Chicago Bulls. However, from a team and individual perspective, the game was one to forget.
The Lakers were blown out by the Bulls, 146-115. The Bulls did whatever they wanted to the Lakers, and it was not a close contest by the end of it.
James scored 17 points on 7-of-16 shooting from the field, six rebounds, four assists, and three steals in 31 minutes of action. After the game, James admitted to being hit rusty, which is expected when one misses a significant amount of time.
With more playing time ahead, James is expected to get back in basketball shape just in time for the start of the playoffs.
In the season, the 40-year-old averages 24.9 points per game, 8l2 rebounds, 8.5 assists, and 0.9 steals while shooting 51.6 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from three in 34.8 minutes of action.
According to ESPN Bet, the Lakers enter as the road favorites with a -3.5 spread in this matchup. L.A. will look for its 16th road win of the season, while the Magic will seek its 19th home win.
Orlando leads the NBA, giving up just 106.1 points per game while holding opponents to 47.0 percent shooting. The Lakers are shooting 47.8 percent from the field, 0.8 percent higher than the 47.0 percent the Magic's opponents have shot this season.
The Lakers have had a mix of bad basketball and health issues in the last 10 games, resulting in their 4-6 record. In that span, they are averaging 111.0 points, 42.7 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.6 steals, and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.5 points.
