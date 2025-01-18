Is LeBron James Playing vs Nets? Final Lakers Injury Report Revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Brooklyn Nets on Friday evening for an East vs West showdown, and they are hopeful to feature their two best players. Star forward LeBron James was listed as probable ahead of the matchup, which is a good sign for the Lakers.
James will play tonight against Brooklyn, per The Athletic's Jovan Buha.
James was listed as probable ahead of the team’s previous matchup against the Miami Heat, but the 40-year-old still competed in the game, finishing with 22 points and five rebounds. James has been managing a lingering foot injury, causing him to miss two games this season. Since then, the team has continued monitoring the injury and making game-time decisions.
When James is available on the floor, he transforms the Lakers into a legitimate title contender. In fact, the Lakers lost both matchups James was ruled out for, and upon his return, the team immediately began to turn things around.
L.A. now holds the sixth spot in the Western Conference and has shown signs of a real playoff team in recent weeks. However, the Lakers are heavily dependent on James’ scoring and playmaking ability, so having him fully healthy by the playoffs is critical.
At 39, he continues to defy age, playing at an elite level with his scoring, playmaking, and leadership. When healthy, averages close to 25 points per game, dishes out nearly eight assists, and provides key defensive plays. His ability to dominate offensively, especially in clutch moments, has been crucial for the Lakers, keeping them competitive in the tight Western Conference.
His leadership extends beyond stats, as he sets the tone for his teammates and often raises their level of play. There is no denying the Lakers are better as a whole when James is orchestrating the offense. Players like Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura feed off of James’ energy and leadership, bringing the best out of everyone.
Over the past four matchups, James has experienced playing limited minutes as a response to his lingering foot injury. Although he’s still been impactful, he can no longer carry the load all by himself. The Lakers' supporting cast has done a great job this season stepping up in James’ absence.
The Lakers are also monitoring star center Davis’ injury ahead of the Brooklyn matchup, as fans are hopeful to have both stars on the floor moving forward.
