Is Luka Doncic Playing vs Bucks? Lakers Release Final Injury Report
Will five-time All-NBA First Team Los Angeles Lakers guard (that's still weird to write) Luka Doncic be available against the Milwaukee Bucks for a TNT clash on Thursday?
According to an injury report on Thursday morning, the 6-foot-6 superstar was officially considered questionable to suit up due to a sore right ankle.
If the Lakers were only missing Doncic, that'd be one thing, but Los Angeles is more or less the walking wounded right now, and could really use its best player's services.
21-time All-Star Los Angeles power forward LeBron James is on the shelf for likely another week, at least, with a left groin strain. Starting small forward Rui Hachimura has been sidelined with a left patellar tendinopathy. Starting center Jaxson Hayes is also going to be unavailable, thanks to a lingering right knee contusion.
Reserve big man Maxi Kleber, acquired in L.A.'s blockbuster Doncic trade, continues to recover from a right foot surgery. Rookie guard Bronny James is on assignment to L.A.'s G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.
The Bucks, meanwhile, are missing critical sixth man power forward/center Bobby Portis due to a 25-game league suspension.
Now, Doncic's fate for Thursday's Bucks clash has officially been revealed. According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, Doncic will be available.
At 36-28, the Bucks currently occupy the Eastern Conference's No. 4 overall seed thanks to a tiebreaker over the Indiana Pacers. The 40-23 Lakers, meanwhile, are also the No. 4 seed in the West. Both clubs are on losing streaks, with the Bucks having lost their last three and the Lakers now on a two-game skid.
When healthy this season, Doncic has been as lethal as ever. Across 12 bouts for Los Angeles, the 26-year-old has been averaging 24.5 points on .399/.322/.747 shooting splits, 8.4 rebounds, 8.0 assists, and 1.8 steals a night. Those shooting stats are, admittedly, pretty lackluster, but overall on the year in his 34 healthy games for the Lakers and Mavericks, Doncic is shooting a far stronger .442/.343/.759.
