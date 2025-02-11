Is Luka Doncic Playing vs Jazz? Lakers Reveal Final Injury Report
The Los Angeles Lakers are set to welcome their newest superstar guard, Luka Dončić, for their matchup tonight against the Utah Jazz in front of their home fans.
Dončić, who was listed as questionable prior to the game, has been upgraded to available and is set to make his Lakers debut.
Since the blockbuster trade on Feb. 1, which also featured forward/center Maxi Kleber and forward/center Markieff Morris, Dončić has yet to make an appearance.
He has missed the last three games since he became a Laker and last played on Christmas Day against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
No one would have ever thought that would have been his last game as a Dallas Maverick, but here we are.
Now, Dončić will don the purple and gold for at least the next season and a half. His debut is highly anticipated in one and one that the NBA world and Lakers fans will never forget.
The Lakers will take on the Utah Jazz for the second time this season and the first time at Crypto.com Arena.
The Lakers will look for their 32nd win of the season, their 19th at home, and their sixth consecutive win.
Getting a win in the NBA is never easy; however, this is as easy as it could get for the Lakers as they face the lowly Jazz, who sit with a 12-39 record, which is good for the 14th seed in the Western Conference.
The Jazz have lost their last two games, including three of their last five games.
The Lakers will finally have all their pivotal players on the court together since that blockbuster trade, and many cannot wait to see how it all unfolds.
Los Angeles is a huge home favorite in this one, with a -12.5 spread.
The Lakers are 19-11 in conference matchups. Los Angeles has a 12-13 record in games decided by 10 or more points.
As for the Jazz, they gone 4-29 against Western Conference opponents. Utah averages 16.6 turnovers per game and is 2/3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.
The Jazz have been lackluster in their last 10 games, recording a 2-8 record.
L.A. has been scorching hot in the last 10 games, recording a 9-1 record while averaging 119.0 points, 46.0 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 7.2 steals, and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 52.2 percent from the field.
