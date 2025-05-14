Lakers Land Potential Anthony Davis Replacement in Latest Mock Draft
For the second consecutive season, the Los Angeles Lakers fell to a superior, more athletic team in a five-game first round playoff series.
This time, however, the Lakers' issues stemmed more from a lack of interior resistance. In that department, L.A. is clearly hurting without 10-time All-Star center/power forward Anthony Davis, whom the club flipped to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for five-time All-NBA First Team guard Luka Doncic.
More Los Angeles Lakers News: Lakers Predicted to Part Ways With Dalton Knecht in Massive New Trade Idea
Doncic is a terrific offensive player, but his defensive issues proved costly along the perimeter. And when the Minnesota Timberwolves penetrated the perimeter against Doncic and 21-time All-Star forward LeBron James, there was no one to stop them from getting whatever they could at the cup.
In a fresh mock of the 2025 NBA Draft from Sam Vecenie of The Athletic, the Lakers addressed that issue by adding a new big man.
Los Angeles only has the No. 55 pick in this June's 2025 NBA Draft. Vecenie projects that the Lakers will select 6-foot-10 Perth Wildcats power forward/center Izan Almansa.
Although he's just 19, Almansa has already logged significant pro experience. The Spaniard played for his native Real Madrid B club in 2020-21, aged just 15, and also suited up for Overtime Elite clubs Team OTE and YNG Dreamerz between 2021-23. He then suited up for the NBA G League Ignite during its final season, before most recently playing for Perth.
More Los Angeles Lakers News: Lakers Predicted to Land International Center in New Mock Draft
During the Ignite's final season, 2023-24, the 6-foot-10 big man notched averages of 11.7 points on 56 percent field goal shooting and 61.4 percent free throw shooting, 7.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.7 steals a night.
In 29 contests for Perth during the 2024-25 NBL season, Almansa logged averages of 7.6 points on .511/.333/.534 shooting splits, 4.3 rebounds, and 0.8 dimes a night in 17.4 minutes per.
More Los Angeles Lakers News:
Lakers Offseason Cap Space Situation Explained
Top 5 Landing Spots for Lakers' LeBron James if He Opts Out
Lakers' Bronny James Drops Major Hint at When LeBron James Will Retire
JJ Redick Sends Strong Message to Lakers After Minnesota Playoff Series Loss
Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves Waste No Time Taking Shots At Lakers
For the latest Los Angeles Lakers news and notes, stay glued to Los Angeles Lakers On SI.