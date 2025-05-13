Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Wants to Talk With Anthony Davis This Summer

"I haven't seen him face to face. I look forward to in the off-season"@JeanieBuss talks with @WorldWideWob and @adaniels33 about how tampering rules prevented her from giving AD a proper good-bye



Hear our three-hour discussion with Jeanie Buss: https://t.co/HW2xUHLXHm pic.twitter.com/rraZ7zybb8