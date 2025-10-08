JJ Redick Calls Out One Aspect of Lakers Game as 'Dogs--t'
The Los Angeles Lakers have already started looking at things they can improve after just two preseason games. They played two games against the Suns and the Warriors, losing both.
JJ Redick understands the expectations that the Lakers have with this team. He knows that anything less than a Western Conference Finals run will be viewed as a failure.
Because of that, Redick is scrutinizing everything the Lakers are doing. He recently talked with reporters and torched one aspect of how they are playing right now.
JJ Redick Rips The Lakers To Shreds Over One Aspect Of Their Play
While speaking to reporters, Redick ripped his team's effort with transition defense, calling it "dogs---". It's something that Redick knows needs to get better.
Redick was asked about it after practice and how they balance getting back on defense with crashing the boards. Khobi Price got the full quotes.
"There's a way to do it that we teach, probably everybody teaches. If you do crash, you have to have the awareness to get back at the same time. Obviously, we want extra possessions and as many offensive rebounds as we can get is a bonus for our team."
Redick still wants his team to be able to get back in transition while they crash the offensive glass.
"But at the same time, if you're getting seven offensive rebounds a game, but you're giving up 18 points a game in transition, it doesn't quite work out. So you have to find a good balance of when to crash, when not to crash, how many to crash."
The Los Angeles Lakers Need To Be Better With Their Transition Defense
Defense was a big issue for the Lakers during the playoffs last season. That is the biggest reason why they ended up losing to the Timberwolves in just five games in the first round. Their transition defense wasn't good in that series, either.
Redick knows that the team has to fix its transition defense before the regular season begins. The Lakers are an elite offensive team, but their defense is what is holding them back from being a true title contender this season.
