JJ Redick Questions Lakers Physicality After Game 1 vs Timberwolves
The Los Angeles Lakers looked slow and old and were outmatched in their loss in Game 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Lakers did not come to play at all, and it showed as they suffered a brutal loss in front of their home fans. Outside of one quarter, which was the first quarter, the Lakers looked like themselves. After that, they were a team that was out-hustled and was not as physical as they needed to be to get the win.
It was evident, and the Timberwolves took advantage of that, among other things. Everyone in the building and watching the game noticed, including the leader of the Lakers, JJ Redick. After the game, Redick was blunt, saying his team lacked the physicality needed.
“They’re one of the best teams in basketball,” Redick said. “It’s not to say our guys weren’t ready to withstand a playoff-level basketball game. We were mentally ready. I thought our spirit was right. I thought even when they made runs, our huddles were great. The communication was great.
“I’m not sure physically we were ready, if that makes sense. And really, when they started playing with a lot of thrust and physicality, we just didn’t respond to meet that.”
While physicality was certainly part of the problem, the Lakers’ lack of support around Luka Doncic didn’t help their cause either. No other player on the roster reached the 20-point mark, and only three finished in double figures.
The bench unit underwhelmed as well—Dorian Finney-Smith, Gabe Vincent, and Jarred Vanderbilt combined for just eight points on 3-of-11 shooting, providing little spark on either end.
Jaxson Hayes, the team’s lone big man, was mostly a non-factor, logging only eight minutes. Redick opted to downsize in an effort to force Minnesota into a different style of play, but the strategy backfired.
The Timberwolves took full advantage of their size and length, something that was always going to be a key edge in this matchup.
On top of their dominance inside, they were lights out from beyond the arc—draining 21 of their 42 attempts. Their supporting cast stepped up in a major way, with Jaden McDaniels going for 25 points and Naz Reid adding 23 on a combined 19-of-25 shooting between them.
The Lakers now face an uphill battle. While most expected this series to be a challenge, it’s becoming clear that if L.A. doesn’t make adjustments—and fast—they could find themselves in real trouble.
